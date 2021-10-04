Russia test-fires new hypersonic missile from submarine

A hypersonic cruise missile is launched by a submarine (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)
Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 12:37
Associated Press Reporter

A prospective Russian hypersonic missile has been successfully test-fired from a nuclear submarine for the first time, the military said.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the Severodvinsk submarine performed two launches of the Zircon cruise missile at mock targets in the Barents Sea.

It first test-fired Zircon from the surface, and then launched another missile from a submerged position in the White Sea.

The launch marked Zircon’s first from a submarine. It previously has been repeatedly test-fired from a navy frigate, most recently in July.

Vladimir Putin has said the missile would have a range of 620 miles (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Zircon would be capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of 620 miles.

Mr Putin has emphasised that its deployment will significantly boost Russian military capability.

Officials said Zircon’s tests are to be completed later this year and it will be commissioned by the Russian navy in 2022.

Zircon is intended to arm Russian cruisers, frigates and submarines. It is one of several hypersonic missiles under development in Russia.

The Kremlin has made modernising the country’s arsenals a top priority amid the tensions with the West that followed Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

