Trump asks US judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Ex-US president Donald Trump (Niall Carson/PA)

Sun, 03 Oct, 2021 - 07:39
Associated Press Reporter

Former president Donald Trump has asked a judge to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the storming of the US Capitol.

Mr Trump’s attorneys filed a motion in the US District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO, Jack Dorsey.

They argue that Twitter is censoring Mr Trump in violation of his First Amendment rights, according to the motion.

Mr Trump used Twitter to question the election results (Twitter)

Twitter declined to comment on Mr Trump’s filing.

The company permanently banned Mr Trump from its platform days after his followers violently stormed the Capitol building in Washington to try to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Twitter cited concerns that Mr Trump would incite further violence. Prior to the ban, Mr Trump had roughly 89 million followers on Twitter.

Mr Trump was also suspended from Facebook and Google’s YouTube over similar concerns that he would provoke violence.

Facebook’s ban will last two years, until January 7, 2023, after which the company will review his suspension. YouTube’s ban is indefinite.

In July, Mr Trump filed lawsuits in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida against all three tech companies and their CEOs, claiming that he and other conservatives have been wrongfully censored.

The motion for a preliminary injunction was filed as part of Mr Trump’s case against Twitter.

