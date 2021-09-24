Catalan separatist leader freed from Sardinian jail ahead of extradition case

Catalan separatist leader freed from Sardinian jail ahead of extradition case
Carles Puigdemont (Niall Carson/PA)
Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 17:26
Frances d'Emilio, Associated Press

Catalan separatist leader Carle Puigdemont has been released from jail in Sardinia after a judge ruled he could go free ahead of an October 4 extradition hearing.

Puigdemont left the jail in Sassari on Friday, a day after he had been detained by police on the Italian island.

He is wanted in Spain for sedition for leading a 2017 secession bid for the Catalonia region, where he served as regional president at the time.

Hours before his release on Friday, Judge Plinia Clara Azzena ruled that he was free to travel without restrictions.

The judge told the Associated Press that while she found his arrest valid, based on documentation she examined, “we didn’t restrict him in any way. He can travel” if he wants.

Judge Azzena and two other judges will hold a hearing on October 4 to rule on Spain’s extradition bid.

Puigdemont was taken into custody on Thursday night when he arrived at an airport in Alghero, Sardinia.

He had been invited to attend a Catalan cultural event as well as a meeting a few days later of Sardinian independence sympathisers on the Mediterranean island.

Sardinia has strong Catalan cultural roots and its own independence movement.

Latest

