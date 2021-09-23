Labour MP brings newborn baby to Commons amid calls for better support for new mothers

Labour MP brings newborn baby to Commons amid calls for better support for new mothers

Labour MP Stella Creasy speaking in the chamber of the House of Commons with her son (House of Commons/PA)

Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 15:18
Richard Wheeler, PA Parliamentary Editor

An English politician was accompanied by her baby boy in the Commons today as she warned new mothers are “rebuked” rather than supported when returning to Parliament.

Labour MP Stella Creasy’s newborn was strapped to her as she rose in the chamber to ask Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg to take action.

Ms Creasy, who represents Walthamstow, said: “We know that the Leader of the House is keen to see MPs return to the chambers of Parliament, and indeed the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority refused to fund appropriate maternity cover for myself on the basis that people needed to be able to speak in the chamber.

“Yet today, in order to speak I have had to abandon my baby proxy leave vote or else be reprimanded by the House authorities for speaking in the chamber, making Parliament one of the few workplaces in this country where, when a new mother comes in for a ‘keep in touch day’, she is rebuked, not supported.

“I know some in this place are not fans of mothers in the mother of all parliaments, but I’m sure the leader is not among them, so will he meet with a cross-party delegation of MPs to look at how we can make sure everybody in this Parliament upholds the law on maternity cover and leave?”

Mr Rees-Mogg said it was a “pleasure” to see Ms Creasy in the chamber and congratulated her for the “impeccable behaviour of her infant”.

Ms Creasy brought her daughter to the Commons in previous years (House of Commons/PA)

He noted: “Mine are, of course, perfect in every possible way, but I’m not sure they would have been quiet for the whole time during a parliamentary debate so I congratulate her most warmly.

“The rules provide for maternity and paternity leave and for proxy voting for people who want to take that. But if people want to come into the chamber to be here, of course they’re welcome, and I’d be the last one to deter people from coming in – but I don’t want to put pressure on people to come in, I think it is for them to decide for themselves, as (Ms Creasy) has done.

“I think the rules as they are currently constructed are perfectly reasonable and entirely in line with the law.”

Mr Rees-Mogg said MPs are office holders rather than employees, adding: “We have different rights and different privileges against employees. It is a different role and therefore employment law applies to us in a different way.

“We in fact have many more privileges than most employed people, not because of who we individually are but because of collectively our responsibility to represent the people of this nation.”

Mr Rees-Mogg added he was always open to meeting MPs to discuss issues.

Read More

Climate action ‘delayers’ costing lives and damaging future generations, London's Mayor says 

More in this section

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe detained Call for action as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe spends 2,000th day in detention
Mexico Border Migrant Camp US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions
Sadiq Khan on climate emergency Climate action ‘delayers’ costing lives and damaging future generations, London's Mayor says 
BusinessbabyPlace: UKPlace: London
Mexico US Border Migrants

Mexican forces surround border migrant camp

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

  • 4
  • 11
  • 16
  • 21
  • 36
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices