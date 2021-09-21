Taliban ask to address the UN General Assembly

Taliban ask to address the UN General Assembly
Taliban flags (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Tue, 21 Sep, 2021 - 22:36
Edith M Lederer, Associated Press

The United Nations says the Taliban have challenged the credentials of Afghanistan’s former UN ambassador and are asking to speak at the General Assembly’s high-level meeting of world leaders.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received a communication on September 15 from the currently accredited Afghan Ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, with the list of Afghanistan’s delegation for the assembly’s 76th session.

The 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Mr Guterres received another communication on September 20 with the letterhead “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” signed by “Ameer Khan Muttaqi” as “Minister of Foreign Affairs,” requesting to participate in the UN gathering of world leaders.

Mr Muttaqi said in the letter that former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani was “ousted” as of August 15 and that countries across the world “no longer recognise him as president” and therefore Mr Isaczai no longer represents Afghanistan, Mr Dujarric said.

The Taliban said it was nominating a new UN permanent representative, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, the UN spokesman said.

