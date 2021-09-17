Scotland records highest level of Covid cases in the UK

A mobile testing facility (PA)

Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 15:58
Jane Kirand Joe Gammie, PA

Scotland now has the highest level of coronavirus cases in the UK, figures suggest.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates that around one in 45 people had Covid-19 in the week to September 11, the second week in a row it has been at the highest level since estimates began for Scotland in last October.

This is the equivalent of around 120,800 people, the ONS said.

While the percentage of people testing positive had increased slightly (from 2.23% to 2.29%) in the week ending September 11, the rate of increase had slowed, the ONS said.

All figures are for people living in private households and exclude hospitals and care homes.

The data also showed that around one in 80 people in England had Covid-19 in the week to September 11, down from one in 70 the previous week.

One in 80 in England is the equivalent of about 697,100 people.

At the peak of the second wave in early January, around one in 50 people in England were estimated to have coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in Wales, around one in 60 people are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to September 11, up from one in 65 in the previous week.

In Northern Ireland, the latest estimate is one in 75, down from one in 60 in the previous week.

