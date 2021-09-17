Prince Andrew’s legal team given one week to challenge UK High Court decision

It is understood Andrew’s team are contesting the court’s decision
Prince Andrew’s legal team given one week to challenge UK High Court decision

Prince Andrew has vehemently denied all the allegations against him. File Picture: Steve Parsons/PA

Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 11:47
Tony Jones, PA Court Correspondent

Prince Andrew's legal team has been given seven days by the UK High Court to challenge its decision to begin notifying Andrew about the US civil sex case against him.

The High Court in London accepted on Wednesday a request by Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers to formally contact Andrew about the legal proceedings launched in America.

It is understood Andrew’s team are contesting the court’s decision.

Virginia Giuffre is suing the Duke of York (Crime+Investigation screengrab/PA)

Ms Giuffre is suing the Queen’s son for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. She is seeking unspecified damages but there is speculation the sum could be in the millions of dollars.

She claims she was trafficked by Andrew’s former friend and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with the duke when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law.

Andrew has vehemently denied all the allegations.

The UK High Court said in a statement: “Lawyers for Prince Andrew have indicated that they may seek to challenge the decision of the High Court to recognise the validity of the Hague Convention request for service made by Ms Giuffre’s lawyers.

“The High Court has directed that any challenge must be made by close of business on September 24.”

The Duke of York stepped down from public life following the fallout from his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein (PA)

The issue of whether or not Andrew has been notified about the case – known as service of proceedings – was contested during the first pre-trial hearing of the civil case on Monday in New York.

David Boies, representing Ms Giuffre, said papers had been “delivered to the last known address of the defendant” and documents had also been sent “by Royal Mail”.

Andrew B Brettler, the duke’s attorney, said the royal’s team contested the validity of service to date, adding he has not been properly served under either UK or international law.

Under the Hague Service Convention, a treaty that governs requests between countries for evidence in civil or commercial matters, Ms Giuffre’s legal team can ask the UK High Court in London to formally notify Andrew about her civil action.

The Guardian has reported the judge in the case, US district judge Lewis Kaplan, has ruled Ms Giuffre’s legal team can try delivering the papers to Andrew’s Los Angeles-based lawyer, regardless of whether the duke authorised him to accept it.

Read More

Prince Andrew can request unsealing of key document, US judge rules

More in this section

Chinese astronauts return after 90 days aboard space station Chinese astronauts return after 90 days aboard space station
Australia Submarines Australian PM rejects Chinese criticism of nuclear sub deal
Japan Politics Japan’s ruling party begins race to pick prime minister Yoshihide Suga's successor
AndrewPlace: UK
Prince Andrew’s legal team given one week to challenge UK High Court decision

Faroe Islands' salmon exporter joins condemnation over dolphin hunt

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

  • 1
  • 2
  • 9
  • 13
  • 21
  • 34
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices