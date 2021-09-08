Father of Britney Spears files to end singer’s conservatorship

The father of Britney Spears has filed a petition to end the conservatorship that has controlled the pop superstar’s life and career since 2008 (PA)

Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 07:30
Keiran Southern, PA

The father of Britney Spears has filed a petition to end the conservatorship that has controlled the pop superstar’s life and career since 2008.

In a stunning move, Jamie Spears, who is the conservator of his daughter’s estate, said “recent events” called into question whether she still needed a court to oversee her affairs.

The filing at a court in Los Angeles states: “Ms Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship.

Britney Spears could finally be freed from her conservatorship (Yui Mok/PA)

“She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight.

“She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding.”

Spears, 39, has twice addressed the court in recent months, describing the conservatorship as “abusive” and strongly calling for her father to be removed from his role.

Lawyers for Jamie said he had always wanted what was best for his daughter.

The filing added: “As Mr Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

Spears was placed under the conservatorship – a complex legal arrangement usually reserved for the very old or infirm – in 2008 after suffering a series of mental breakdowns.

She has not performed since 2018 and told the court she would not return to the stage while her father was conservator.

spearsplace: uk
