UK Brexit Minister warns of ‘cold mistrust’ with EU due to Brexit rows over Northern Ireland

UK Brexit Minister warns of ‘cold mistrust’ with EU due to Brexit rows over Northern Ireland

The negotiator of the post-Brexit agreement renewed calls today for Brussels to accept a “substantial and significant change” to the deal that he negotiated.

Sat, 04 Sep, 2021 - 19:17
Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor

Britain's Brexit minister David Frost has said the UK will not sweep away the Northern Ireland Protocol as he warned conflict over the deal risks creating “cold mistrust” with the European Union.

The negotiator of the post-Brexit agreement renewed calls today for Brussels to accept a “substantial and significant change” to the deal that he negotiated.

Northern Ireland is effectively kept in the EU’s single market for goods by the protocol, which prevents a hard border with Ireland but has created trade barriers with Britain.

Graffiti outside Carrickfergus in Belfast (Brian Lawless/PA)

Unionists have pressured for the abolition of the protocol, but Brussels has repeatedly rejected the UK Government’s plea to negotiate it.

Speaking at the British-Irish Association conference in Oxford, Frost said: “The stakes are high. The arguments can be bitter.

“And I worry this process is capable of generating a sort of cold mistrust between us and the EU which could spread across the relationship.

“It’s holding back the potential for a new era of cooperation between like-minded states in a world which needs us to work together effectively.” 

The Conservative politician reiterated the UK’s position that the “threshold” for triggering Article 16 to effectively tear up parts of protocol has been met.

“Some would like us to sweep all the existing arrangements away. That is not our position.

“It is obvious there will always need to be a dedicated UK-EU treaty relationship covering Northern Ireland. It is a question of finding the right balance," he said.

Read More

John Major blasts ‘very stupid’ withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan

More in this section

Scottish independence John Major blasts ‘very stupid’ withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan
Bournemouth Air Festival 2019 Two people injured after plane crashes into water at Bournemouth Air Festival
Sharks and rays ‘face greater extinction threat’ Sharks and rays ‘face greater extinction threat’
#northern ireland#brexitplace: ukplace: northern ireland
Biden

Biden to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 at three memorial sites

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

  • 4
  • 11
  • 12
  • 18
  • 25
  • 39
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices