Violent extremist shot dead by police after New Zealand supermarket attack

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as a terror attack
Violent extremist shot dead by police after New Zealand supermarket attack
Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 06:58
Associated Press Reporter

A violent extremist who stabbed and injured six people in an Auckland supermarket has been shot dead by police, authorities in New Zealand said.

The attack took place at a Countdown store in the New Lynn area of the city on Friday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as a terror attack.

She said the man was a Sri Lankan national who was inspired by the so-called Islamic State group, that he was well known to the nation’s security agencies and was being monitored around the clock.

She said that, by law, the man was not allowed to be kept in prison.

One bystander video taken inside the supermarket records the sound of 10 shots being fired in rapid succession.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff tweeted urging people to “please stay safe and look out for one another”, adding: “Our thoughts are with all those affected by the incident in New Lynn.”

More in this section

Toddler among at least 44 people killed by Storm Ida Toddler among at least 44 people killed by Storm Ida
Virus Outbreak Japan Yoshihide Suga bows out of leadership race in sign he will step down as Japan PM
Missing chef UK police drain lake in search for university chef missing since 2009
attackplace: international
In this photo illustration, a TikTok logo is seen displayed

TikTokers flood Texas abortion whistleblower site with Shrek memes, fake reports and porn

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

  • 4
  • 11
  • 12
  • 18
  • 25
  • 39
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices