Second 10ft python found in English country lane
The RSPCA rescued a second 10ft python from a country lane in Conington, Cambridgeshire (RSPCA/PA)
Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 10:52
Sam Russell, PA

A second 10ft python has been found in an English country lane, with the RSPCA urging people to stay vigilant in case there are more.

The first snake was spotted in Conington in Cambridgeshire on Friday, with the second found yards away on Monday.

RSPCA Inspector Justin Stubbs had likened the first incident, where the “huge snake” was rescued from up a tree, to Disney film The Jungle Book.

The second snake was seen “crossing a quiet country lane”, the animal welfare charity said.

Mr Stubbs said: “Having rescued last Friday’s python, I couldn’t believe it when the call came through to say there had been another found in almost exactly the same spot.

“I’m afraid that’s no coincidence – it’s looking likely these poor animals were abandoned, or have escaped from the same place.

“This second snake was extremely cold when he was found, very much thinner than the first python, which is suffering from a minor health condition.

“Both snakes are now being looked after at a specialist facility and are under heat lamps to maintain a healthy body temperature.

“It is really concerning to think that someone has kept these pythons, then might have decided to abandon them in this cruel and callous way.

The RSPCA rescued a second 10ft python from a country lane in Conington, Cambridgeshire (RSPCA/PA)

“I only hope that there are no more on the loose out there.

“As well as the dangers of low temperatures, harvesting in the nearby fields could pose a real hazard to any snakes left out there.”

He is urging people in the area to stay vigilant “in case there are more vulnerable snakes found in the same spot”.

The RSPCA said the snakes are “unlikely to pose any danger to people” but recommended that anyone who sees an exotic snake should keep a safe distance.

The charity is asking anyone with information about the incident to call its appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

