Rockets target US troops as Afghanistan withdrawal enters final stage

US anti-missile defences intercepted as many as five rockets fired at Kabul's airport early on Monday morning, a US official said, as the United States rushed to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan to end its longest war.

Having evacuated about 114,400 people - including foreign nationals and "at risk" Afghans - in an operation that began a day before Kabul fell to the Taliban on Aug 15, US and allied forces are set to complete their own withdrawal by Tuesday to meet a deadline agreed with the Islamist militants.

The number of US troops at the airport had fallen to below 4,000 over the weekend, with efforts to depart becoming more urgent after an Islamic State suicide bomb attack outside the gates on Thursday killed scores of Afghan civilians and 13 US military personnel.

A US Marine with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) carries a baby as the family processes through the evacuation control center at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul

Afghan media reports said Monday's rocket attack was mounted from the back of a vehicle. According to Pajhwok news agency several rockets struck different parts of the Afghan capital.

Initial reports did not indicate any US casualties from the latest rocket attack, the US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

A White House statement said US President Joe Biden reconfirmed his order that commanders do "whatever is necessary to protect our forces on the ground", after being briefed on the attack, and he was informed that operations continued uninterrupted at the airport.

On Sunday, a US drone strike killed a suicide car bomber who Pentagon officials said was preparing to attack the airport on behalf of ISIS-K, a local affiliate of Islamic State that is an enemy of both the West and the Taliban.

US Central Command said it was investigating reports of civilian casualties from Sunday's drone strike.

"We know that there were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties," it said.

For all the efforts made by Western powers to evacuate as many people as possible, tens of thousands of desperate Afghans faced being left behind.

Taliban fighters secure the outer perimeter, alongside the American controlled side of of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul

"We tried every option because our lives are in danger. They (the Americans or foreign powers) must show us a way to be saved. We should leave Afghanistan or they should provide a safe place for us," said one woman outside the airport.

Two US officials told Reuters evacuations would continue on Monday, prioritising people deemed at extreme risk. Other countries have also put in last minute requests to bring out people under that category, the officials said.