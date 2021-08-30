Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon self-isolating

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon is self-isolating (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 07:04
Lucinda Cameron, PA Scotland

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, is self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone who has Covid-19.

She said she will be self-isolating pending a PCR test result.

Under coronavirus rules, double-vaccinated adults and all children can avoid self-isolation if they are a close contact of someone with coronavirus so long as they are symptomless and provide a negative PCR test.

The First Minister had her second dose of a coronavirus vaccine in June.

On Sunday evening Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “I’ve had notification tonight that I’ve been identified as a close contact of someone who is positive for Covid.

“Accordingly, and in line with the rules, I’ll be self-isolating pending a PCR test result.

“My thanks to all the contact tracers working so hard in NHS Test & Protect.”

Scotland has recorded another record number of new coronavirus cases, with 7,113 people testing positive for the first time, according to Scottish Government figures published on Sunday

The number of patients in hospital with recently confirmed coronavirus infections has also risen for the ninth consecutive day, reaching 507, with 52 in intensive care.

Earlier Ms Sturgeon urged people to follow health advice and take sensible precautions to keep themselves and others safe.

She tweeted: “We are seeing a rising curve of cases in Scotland.

“It’s reassuring that vaccines are preventing the levels of serious health harms that case numbers like this would once have caused.

“However, we can’t be complacent and are monitoring carefully.

“In meantime, please take care.”

