Two-year-old girl allegedly abducted to Spain safely returned to UK

Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 07:04
Benjamin Cooper, PA

A two-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted to Spain has been safely returned to the UK.

Lancashire Police launched an urgent appeal for missing Gracie-May Rogers on Friday before later advising the toddler was collected by officers at Manchester Airport on Sunday evening “in the company of a woman”.

“She has now been taken to a place of safety”, the force added in their statement.

Police said they had detained a 35-year-old woman “who we wanted to speak to in connection with Gracie-May’s disappearance”, adding: “While she is not under arrest she will be voluntarily interviewed in due course.”

The force said a 39-year-old man who detectives wanted to speak with in connection to the disappearance “has not returned to the UK”.

“We would like to thank everybody who shared our appeal and played a key role in helping with our investigation to find Gracie-May. Your support, as ever, is massively appreciated,” police said.

