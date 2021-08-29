Six injured, including child, after ferry runs aground on islet near Ibiza

File photo of Ibiza. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Sun, 29 Aug, 2021 - 12:22
Associated Press Reporter

A passenger ferry has run aground on an islet near the Spanish island of Ibiza, leaving a child and a man requiring hospital admission.

Nearly 40 people were evacuated from the ferry and Spain’s maritime rescue service said a helicopter airlifted six people, including one child, all in need of immediate medical attention.

Francina Armengol, the president of the Balearic Islands, said that one child and one man had been admitted to hospital.

The rescue service said that the ferry with 35 passengers plus a crew of nine emitted a call for help late on Saturday after it had run aground on an uninhabited islet situated outside Ibiza’s port.

A private boat retrieved 20 more people and the Guardia Civil rescued nine more, according to the service.

The ferry was still stuck on the rocks on Sunday.

No cause for the crash was immediately given.

