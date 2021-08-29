Three people left injured after incident on ride at UK festival

Three people left injured after incident on ride at UK festival

Three people have been left injured after an incident involving a ride in Cumbria (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sun, 29 Aug, 2021 - 08:29
Isobel Frodsham, PA

Three people have been left injured after an incident involving a ride at a festival in Cumbria.

Emergency Services were called to the scene in Cavendish Park, Barrow, at 8.30pm on Saturday after two women and one man suffered injuries, Cumbria Constabulary said.

Two of the people were reported to have been on a ride at the time of the incident.

One woman is in a critical condition while the other two people have serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

They have all been taken to Furness General Hospital.

The incident took place at a local festival in the area called Fudstock, a charity being supported by the event said.

A cordon has been placed around the area whilst investigations are ongoing.

The incident has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive.

Charity St Mary’s Hospice, which Fudstock is raising funds for, posted a statement on its Facebook page.

It said: “St Mary’s Hospice Management team is aware of an incident at the ‘Fudstock’ event which was taking place tonight on Barrow Island.

“Although we are not directly involved in the organisation or planning of the event, we did have some fundraising staff and volunteers present to represent us.

“We have already been in touch with them, and the event’s organisers, to offer any immediate support they may need. We will be available to them to help in any way we can.”

More in this section

Afghanistan US warns of ‘specific’ and ‘credible’ threat at Kabul airport
Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan Baby born on Afghan evacuation flight destined for Birmingham
Afghanistan Taliban largely seal off Kabul airport as airlift winds down
fudstockplace: ukplace: north west
Tropical Weather Explainer

Powerful Hurricane Ida closing in on Louisiana landfall

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 28, 2021

  • 4
  • 14
  • 25
  • 27
  • 42
  • 45
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices