German leaders join survivors in remembering flood victims

German leaders join survivors in remembering flood victims
German Chancellor Angela Merkel led the dignitaries (AP)
Sat, 28 Aug, 2021 - 12:57
AP Reporters

More than a month after extreme flooding killed more than 180 people in western Germany, survivors of the disaster, first responders, religious leaders and government officials came together to remember the victims who died and to express hope for the future.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, president Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Bundestag president Wolfgang Schauble, the leader of Germany’s parliament, attended a ceremony at the cathedral in the city of Aachen, joined by residents of the regions devastated by the July 14-15 floods.

Mr Steinmeier said: “Today, we think about the people from whom the flooding took everything: Their homes, their belongings, their memories, their lifelong dreams.

Survivors and relatives of the dead reflected on the disaster (AP)

“We, the entire country, are by your side….We, the entire country, mourn with you today.”

Survivors and emergency workers also spoke at the event. Renate Steffes, a resident of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, said her life has been “shaken” by the “horrific experiences” of the flooding.

“There are hardly words that can begin to describe what the events on the night of July 14-15 felt like for me,” she said.

Speakers at the ceremony stressed the importance of acknowledging and remembering the losses in order to move forward, noting it would take time to rebuild and to heal.

Clergy said the response to the tragedy had provided a spark of hope for the future (AP)

Catholic Bishop Georg Batzing, chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference, said he sees “a glimmer of hope” in the countless people who selflessly offered help to affected communities and individuals.

“It takes time for experiences to subside, for loss and injuries to be dealt with,” he said.

“Mourning for those we lost takes time, and it takes an incredible amount of strength to rebuild and start again.”

More in this section

France Arc de Triomphe Arc de Triomphe to be wrapped in fabric for posthumous artwork
Bangladesh Boat Sinking At least 21 dead as passenger boat sinks in Bangladesh
Cuba Hurricane Ida Louisiana braced for ‘life-altering’ Hurricane Ida
floodsplace: international
Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s economic crisis deepens as evacuations wind down

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

  • 1
  • 21
  • 28
  • 30
  • 43
  • 45
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices