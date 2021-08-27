English police issue urgent appeal for abducted girl, 2, taken to Spain

Her parents are wanted on suspicion of child abduction
Gracie-May Rogers, 2, who has been abducted and taken to Spain, say police. Picture: Lancashire Constabulary/PA

Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 20:17
Eleanor Barlow, PA

English police have launched an urgent appeal for a two-year old girl who has been abducted and taken to spain.

Gracie-May Rogers was last seen with her mother Kelly Gibson, 35, at around 10am on Tuesday.

It is believed they and her father Lee Rogers, 39, boarded a plane at Glasgow airport at 5.30pm on Wednesday and arrived in Alicante at 9.35pm.

Her parents are wanted on suspicion of child abduction.

Police said there have been no confirmed sightings of them in Spain.

Detective Inspector Andy Ellis said: “We are growing increasingly concerned, especially for the welfare of Gracie-May and Kelly Gibson, and we would appeal to anyone who sees the three of them together or separately to get in touch urgently.”

He said the family may have moved on since landing in Alicante.

He added: “We appreciate that this incident may cause concern for some people but we are working closely with our partners in the Spanish Police and our overriding priority is the safe return of this young child.”

The force appealed to anyone who sees the family or has information on where they are to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

Anyone with information should contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 0621 of August 25. For sightings please contact the local police in the relevant area.

