Evacuation flights resume after deadly Kabul bombings
US president Joe Biden (AP)
Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 07:44
Sayed Ziarmal Hashemi, Tameem Akhgar and Cara Anna, AP

Evacuation flights from Afghanistan have resumed a day after two suicide bombings targeted thousands of desperate people fleeing the Taliban takeover.

The US government has said further attempted attacks are expected ahead of the Tuesday deadline for foreign troops to leave, ending America’s longest war.

Kabul residents said several flights took off on Friday morning.

Thursday’s bombings near Kabul’s international airport killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 US troops in the deadliest day for US forces in Afghanistan since August 2011.

In an emotional speech in Washington DC, US president Joe Biden blamed the incident on the affiliate of the so-called Islamic State in Afghanistan (Isis-K), a far more radical force than the Taliban militants who seized power less than two weeks ago.

