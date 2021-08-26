'Everything is chaos': Vehicle of former marine ‘targeted’ by gunman after explosion near Kabul airport

'Everything is chaos': Vehicle of former marine ‘targeted’ by gunman after explosion near Kabul airport

Pen Farthing says his vehicle was targeted amid the chaos (Nowzad/PA)

Thu, 26 Aug, 2021 - 16:38
Ted Hennessey, PA

A former Royal Marine who was near to the explosion close to Kabul airport has said his vehicle was targeted by a gunman amid the chaos.

A number of people are feared to have been killed in at least two explosions outside the airport following warnings that a terror attack could be launched in the final phase of the evacuation effort.

Paul Farthing, known as Pen – who founded the Nowzad shelter in Kabul, is aiming to get 200 dogs and cats out of the country alongside his animal shelter staff.

Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul (Wali Sabawoon/AP)

Mr Farthing, who was outside the airport in a car when the incident occurred, told the PA news agency: “We’re fine but everything is chaos here at the moment.

“All of a sudden we heard gunshots and our vehicle was targeted, had our driver not turned around he would have been shot in the head by a man with an AK-47.

“We’ve been in the airport, and back out of the airport; the whole thing’s a mess.

“There’s not much more I can say at the moment, I need to make sure the animals and everyone is safe.”

Since the collapse of the Afghan government, Mr Farthing and his supporters have campaigned to have his staff and their families as well as 140 dogs and 60 cats evacuated from the country in a plan he has dubbed Operation Ark.

On Thursday morning, he had issued a plea on Twitter to ensure his “safe passage” into Kabul airport.

Addressing the Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen, Mr Farthing said: “Dear Sir; my team & my animals are stuck at airport circle. We have a flight waiting. Can you please facilitate safe passage into the airport for our convoy?

“We are an NGO who will come back to Afghanistan but right now I want to get everyone out safely.”

He added: “We have been here for 10 hours after being assured that we would have safe passage. Truly would like to go home now. Let’s prove the IEA are taking a different path.”

At least 13 killed, including children, in explosion outside Kabul airport

Afghanistan

Suicide blasts outside Kabul airport leave at least 13 dead and many wounded

