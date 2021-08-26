France to stop Kabul airport evacuations by Friday night

A Marine walks with a family during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan (Sgt Samuel Ruiz/US Marine Corps via AP)
Thu, 26 Aug, 2021 - 07:58
Sylvie Corbet, Associated Press

France’s prime minister has said his country will no longer be able to evacuate people from Kabul airport after Friday night.

The announcement by Jean Castex on Thursday comes as the US and Western allies face an August 31 deadline to pull out of Afghanistan.

Thousands have been trying to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, many through Kabul’s international airport.

That triggered a massive airlift of those trying to escape.

Hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control checkpoint during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul (AP)

Mr Castex told French radio RTL “from tomorrow evening onwards, we are not able to evacuate people from the Kabul airport” due to the August 31 American withdrawal.

More than 2,000 Afghans and a hundred French people have been evacuated by France since the beginning of the operation last week.

