Media watchdog Ofcom withdraws from Stonewall LGBT diversity scheme

Wed, 25 Aug, 2021 - 22:09
Tom Horton, PA

Media watchdog Ofcom has announced it has withdrawn from a diversity scheme run by an LGBT charity.

The organisation said in a statement it has withdrawn from the Stonewall diversity champions programme because taking part “poses a conflict or risk of perceived bias”.

Stonewall describes the scheme as “the leading employers’ programme for ensuring all LGBTQ+ staff are free to be themselves in the workplace”.

More than 900 organisations in the UK have signed up to the scheme, which aims to promote inclusion in the workplace.

Ofcom said it is confident it can “move ahead positively, without continuing with the diversity champions programme”.

It added that in recent months there has been “significant scrutiny of some of Stonewall’s policy positions”.

“In Ofcom’s case, we have considered whether our relationship with Stonewall poses a conflict or risk of perceived bias.

“Stepping back from the diversity champions programme, in light of this, is the right thing to do.

“As the communications regulator, an important part of our responsibility to ensure we remain impartial and independent at all times.”

Other organisations including the Equality and Human Rights Commission and the Cabinet Office have also reportedly quit the scheme in recent months.

Stonewall have been contacted for comment.

