Police officer who spied on woman in shower resigns from Met Police

A police sergeant who used his iPhone to spy on a woman in the shower has resigned from the force, the Met Police has confirmed.

Benjamin McNish, 30, was found guilty of voyeurism following a trial at Southwark Crown Court last month.

He stepped down from his position as a detective sergeant with the East Area Command Unit shortly after his conviction.

However, a misconduct hearing held on Wednesday found he would have been dismissed without notice if he had still been a serving officer.

McNish was found to have committed gross misconduct after he used his phone to view through a glass panel above a bathroom door while a woman was showering.

The incident took place while he and others, including the victim, were staying in police accommodation at an address in Camden while on a course.

The New Scotland Yard sign outside the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police (KIrsty O’Connor/PA)

The woman saw the phone, got out of the shower and confronted him.

Police were called and McNish was arrested at the scene.

He was suspended from duty and resigned from his post shortly after.

McNish was sentenced to 20 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

He will be placed on the sex offenders’ register for seven years, and was ordered to complete a sexual offenders’ programme, attend rehabilitation and pay £750 in costs.

Detective Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman, in charge of the East Area Command Unit, said: “DS McNish’s actions were completely unacceptable and, quite frankly, shocking.

“He has already resigned from his position, something which I hope reflects his remorse for his appalling behaviour.

“I hope this also provides reassurance to the public regarding the expectations we have of officers in the Met and makes clear that when these standards are not upheld, the Met will take action.”