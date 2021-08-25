TikTok to let users shop through app with Shopify deal

TikTok to let users shop through app with Shopify deal
The shopping tool is available to merchants in the US, the UK and Canada (Kiichiro Sato/AP)
Wed, 25 Aug, 2021 - 10:22
Associated Press Reporter

TikTok users will soon be able to buy items directly through the short videos on the app – something they had only been able to do through ads until now.

Canadian e-commerce company Shopify said businesses will be able to add a shopping tab to their TikTok profiles to create a “mini-storefront” that links directly to their online store for checkout.

The shopping tool, which is still being tested, is available to merchants in the US, the UK and Canada, and will roll out to more regions in the coming months.

Shopify already had a deal with TikTok that let merchants create “shoppable” video ads that drive customers to online stores.

Kylie Jenner is among the first merchants to participate in the programme (Ian West/PA)

ByteDance, the Beijing-based company that owns TikTok, already runs a thriving social media marketplace on Douyin, its twin video app for the Chinese market.

Buying products through social media websites is not yet as common in the US, though Pinterest and Facebook-owned Instagram have made some inroads.

Reality star Kylie Jenner is among the first merchants to participate in the programme by selling her skincare and cosmetics line through TikTok.

More in this section

Capitol Breach Assaulting Police US capitol riots report shows police mishandled emergency system
Unite union set for first female general secretary Unite union set to elect 'workers' candidate' as first female leader 
Virus Outbreak Japan Daily Life Japan to expand virus emergency areas as cases rise
tiktokdigitalplace: international
Philippines Duterte

Duterte confirms he will run for vice presidency in Philippines

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 21, 2021

  • 3
  • 12
  • 13
  • 23
  • 36
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices