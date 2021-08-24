Man released on police bail after alleged attack on Katie Price

A man arrested after Katie Price was injured in an alleged attack has been released on police bail.

The former glamour model was taken to hospital after sustaining a facial injury in the early hours of Monday in Little Canfield in Essex.

An Essex Police spokesman said officers were called to the scene by the ambulance service and a man was arrested “a short time later” on suspicion of assault.

A force spokesman said on Tuesday: “A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour has been released on bail until September 20.”

The 43-year-old star was reportedly discharged from hospital on Monday.

The mother-of-five said in a statement to The Sun: “I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital.

“I’m still all dazed.

“I’m devastated.

“I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.”

It has been a difficult two years for Ms Price, who was declared bankrupt in 2019.

She last year told a hearing at a specialist insolvency and companies court in London that she had “lost everything” and suffered a “bad breakdown” in 2019, following which she spent five weeks in The Priory.

Ms Price, formerly known as Jordan, was once said to be worth more than £40m.