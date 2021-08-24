Man released on police bail after alleged attack on Katie Price

A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour
Man released on police bail after alleged attack on Katie Price

The former glamour model was taken to hospital after sustaining a facial injury in the early hours of Monday in Essex. Picture: Ian West

Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 10:23
Sam Russell, PA

A man arrested after Katie Price was injured in an alleged attack has been released on police bail.

The former glamour model was taken to hospital after sustaining a facial injury in the early hours of Monday in Little Canfield in Essex.

An Essex Police spokesman said officers were called to the scene by the ambulance service and a man was arrested “a short time later” on suspicion of assault.

A force spokesman said on Tuesday: “A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour has been released on bail until September 20.”

The 43-year-old star was reportedly discharged from hospital on Monday.

The mother-of-five said in a statement to The Sun: “I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital.

“I’m still all dazed.

“I’m devastated.

“I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.”

It has been a difficult two years for Ms Price, who was declared bankrupt in 2019.

She last year told a hearing at a specialist insolvency and companies court in London that she had “lost everything” and suffered a “bad breakdown” in 2019, following which she spent five weeks in The Priory.

Ms Price, formerly known as Jordan, was once said to be worth more than £40m.

Read More

Katie Price’s son Harvey ‘safe and well’ after reaction to Covid-19 jab

More in this section

Pacific Island Wildfires Hawaii governor wants travel curtailed to US state amid coronavirus spike
Japan Fukushima Water Japan backs interim plan geared towards release of radioactive water
McDonald's expansion Milkshakes off the menu as all UK McDonald’s hit by supply chain issues
priceplace: ukplace: east anglia
China Afghanistan

China advocates development rather than sanctions in Taliban-run Afghanistan

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 21, 2021

  • 3
  • 12
  • 13
  • 23
  • 36
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices