Katie Price’s son Harvey ‘safe and well’ after reaction to Covid-19 jab

Katie Price has said her son Harvey is “safe and well” at home after suffering a reaction to the coronavirus vaccine.

The disabled 18-year-old, who is in a priority group for the clinically vulnerable, had the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab on Friday.

Harvey, whose father is retired footballer Dwight Yorke, suffers from partial blindness, Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and learning and behavioural difficulties as a result of a rare genetic disorder.

Thank you for all your kind messages and best wishes for Harvey, he is home, safe and well. pic.twitter.com/oYYsYkhl83 — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) February 7, 2021

On Saturday it was reported that he had been admitted to hospital with a high temperature.

Speaking in a video posted on her social media accounts on Sunday, Price, 42, said: “Harvey obviously is home and he’s safe and he’s on form today.”

The former glamour model added: “So, because of Harvey’s complex needs and the complex medication that he’s on, he had his Covid (vaccination), the Oxford one, and just had a vaccination and his reaction was a really high temperature – 39.9C.

“And obviously, with Harvey, I have to really keep an eye on it and I couldn’t get his temperature down.

“So I phoned Great Ormond Street and they told me to go to the nearest A&E. That’s what we did.

“Did all your bloods, you had an X-ray, bloods, ECG, everything.

“Everything was fine; they just said it was a reaction from (the) Covid (vaccination) but today he’s actually on form.”

Price said the doctors and nurses had been “fantastic”.

She added: “I can’t wait to still have my Covid injection and I still recommend everyone else have it. Harvey is safe and well.”

A documentary about Price’s experiences of raising Harvey, titled Harvey And Me, aired in January and prompted praise of the TV personality.

Earlier this month, she said she was registered as disabled and had applied for a blue badge after breaking her feet in a fall during a holiday in Turkey.

She was injured last year after reportedly falling off a 25ft wall.