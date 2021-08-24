China advocates development rather than sanctions in Taliban-run Afghanistan

China advocates development rather than sanctions in Taliban-run Afghanistan
Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)
Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 09:43
Associated Press Reporter

China says the international community should support chances for positive developments in Afghanistan rather than impose sanctions on the Taliban.

“The international community should encourage and promote the development of the situation in Afghanistan in a positive direction, support peaceful reconstruction, improve the well-being of the people and enhance its capacity for independent development,” foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a daily briefing.

“Imposing sanctions and pressure at every turn cannot solve the problem and will only be counterproductive,” Mr Wang said.

A Chinese security officer stands guard outside the Afghanistan Embassy in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

China, which shares a narrow border with Afghanistan, has seized on the ugly scenes at Kabul airport to redouble its harsh criticism of US actions in the country, particularly its attempt to install a Western-style democracy.

Beijing has kept open its embassy in Kabul and sought to maintain friendly relations with the Taliban.

More in this section

Japan Fukushima Water Japan backs interim plan geared towards release of radioactive water
McDonald's expansion Milkshakes off the menu as all UK McDonald’s hit by supply chain issues
US Afghanistan US steps up pace of evacuations as Taliban warn deadline must be met
talibanchinaplace: international
Pacific Island Wildfires

Hawaii governor wants travel curtailed to US state amid coronavirus spike

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 21, 2021

  • 3
  • 12
  • 13
  • 23
  • 36
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices