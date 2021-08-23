New Zealand's Covid-19 lockdown extended as outbreak tops 100 cases

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday extended the country's strict nationwide Covid-19 lockdown saying the current outbreak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus had not yet peaked.

The level 4 national lockdown was extended by three days until midnight on August 27 while Auckland, the epicentre of the outbreak, will have restrictions in place at least until August 31.

"The safest option for all of us right now is to hold the course for longer," Ardern said at a news conference.

"If the world has taught us anything it is to be cautious with this variant of Covid-19," she added.

Ardern said contacts in the community by people infected with the Delta variant were reported all over the country.

There are more than 320 locations of interest linked to the outbreak and 13,000 contacts have been recorded, far more than in previous outbreaks.

"Delta has changed the rules of the game," Ardern said.

New Zealand earlier in the day reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of infections in the outbreak to 107.

The health ministry said in a statement that 33 new cases are in Auckland and two are in the capital Wellington.

Australia lockdown

Meanwhile, more than 250 people have been arrested during protests against coronavirus lockdowns in Australia at the weekend and many face fines for defying health orders, authorities said.

At least seven police officers were treated for injuries after skirmishes broke out at some of the protests, which took place in cities nationwide.

The largest and most violent protest was in Melbourne.

Sydney has been in lockdown for two months, while Melbourne and the capital Canberra went into lockdown earlier this month.

Hundreds of protesters march on a street during an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday at the weekend. Picture: James Ross/AAP Image via AP

Under the rules of the lockdown, people are mostly confined to their homes and have limits placed on social interactions.

Despite the measures, Sydney’s New South Wales state reported a record 825 new daily community infections on Saturday.

Several cities are battling outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Protesters say the lockdowns should end, but authorities say they are necessary to suppress the spread of the virus and save lives.

In Melbourne, a crowd of about 4,000 mostly unmasked protesters let off flares, shouted and blasted music. Victoria state police arrested 218 people and issued more than 200 fines, each for more than 5,400 Australian dollars (£2,830).

Violent protests

Six Victoria state police officers were taken to hospital and three people remained in custody for allegedly assaulting police.

Officers used pepper spray on several people, saying in a statement they were left with no choice.

In New South Wales, police said they arrested 47 people and fined more than 260 in relation to protests across the state.

They also issued 137 tickets after stopping around 38,000 cars approaching the city.

State police said a 32-year-old man who allegedly assaulted an officer was arrested and they expected to file charges.

The officer was taken to hospital for head and neck injuries, authorities said.

New South Wales Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon said police expected to identify more people through CCTV and social media footage.

More than 2,000 people also gathered in Brisbane City Botanic Gardens to rally against the lockdown and vaccine measures, although Queensland state police said they did not make any arrests.

Reuters and Press Association