Israel strikes Gaza after violent protests along border

At least 24 Palestinians, including a 13-year-old, were injured by Israeli gunfire, according to the Gaza health ministry. An Israeli Border Police officer was shot and critically injured
Israel strikes Gaza after violent protests along border

Medics tend to a youth who was shot in the leg by Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel. Picture: Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

Sun, 22 Aug, 2021 - 07:29
Associated Press reporters

Israel’s military bombed Palestinian militant weapons sites in the Gaza Strip early on Sunday in response to a violent demonstration at the perimeter fence in which an Israeli police officer critically injured, the army said.

Clashes erupted on Saturday after hundreds of Palestinians took part in a demonstration organised by Gaza’s Hamas rulers to draw attention to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade of the territory.

The demonstration grew violent after dozens of people approached the fortified border fence and threw rocks and explosives toward Israeli soldiers from behind a black smoke screen billowing from burning tyres.

A protester pulls a blazing tyre near the fence on the Gaza Strip border with Israel (Adel Hana/AP)

At least 24 Palestinians, including a 13-year-old, were injured by Israeli gunfire, according to the Gaza health ministry. An Israeli Border Police officer was shot and critically injured.

The army said in a statement that, in response to the violent demonstrations, fighter planes hit “four weapons and storage manufacturing sites” belonging to Gaza’s Hamas rulers, and that the military deployed additional troops to the region near the border with the Palestinian enclave.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in the air strikes.

Israel and Hamas are bitter enemies that have fought four wars and countless skirmishes since the Islamic militant group seized control of Gaza in a 2007 coup, a year after winning a Palestinian election.

Protesters wave their national flags during a protest near the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel (Adel Hana/AP)

May’s most recent round of fighting, an 11-day war fought to an inconclusive ceasefire, killed at least 254 people in Gaza, including 67 children and 39 women, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Hamas has acknowledged the deaths of 80 militants.

Twelve civilians, including two children, were killed in Israel, along with one soldier.

Read More

Islamic State threat forces US changes to evacuations at Kabul airport

More in this section

US radio host who regretted vaccine scepticism dies of Covid US radio host who regretted vaccine scepticism dies of Covid
Mexico Tropical Weather Eight dead as Hurricane Grace hits Mexico’s Gulf coast again
Virus Outbreak Jesse Jackson Jesse Jackson and wife admitted to hospital with Covid
gazaplace: international
Israel strikes Gaza after violent protests along border

Seven Afghans killed in chaos at Kabul airport

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 21, 2021

  • 3
  • 12
  • 13
  • 23
  • 36
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices