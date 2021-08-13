Eye-witness hid under pool table during Plymouth shooting

“I think my brain was in panic. It all just happened so quickly. I was in complete flight mode. People were terrified."
Eye-witness hid under pool table during Plymouth shooting

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 20:00
Claire Hayhurst, PA

A woman has described how she hid under a pool table after seeing Plymouth mass shooter Jake Davison during his deadly rampage.

Peggy Holliday had just finished having a tattoo, in the Keyham area of the city on Thursday, and was walking to a shop when she heard screaming.

She told ITV News West Country that she saw an incident “unfold” in front of her but did not register Davison because her brain was in “flight mode”.

“There was an incident that unfolded in front of me. I couldn’t quite register the shooter’s face,” she said.

“I think my brain was in panic. It all just happened so quickly. I was in complete flight mode. People were terrified.

“It was like a living nightmare, like something you see out of the movies. It’s something I will never be able to forget.”

Miss Holliday, who works as an intern at the National Marine Aquarium in Plymouth, said the shooting was “sheer violence”.

“I heard gunshots but I thought they were fireworks,” she said.

“My brain didn’t even conceive the idea they were gunshots. I headed up the road following the crowd of people and it was just violence, sheer violence.

“A couple of the gunshots went off and I ran opposite a pub and the owner came out and he shouted at me ‘get in here, get in here now’.”

She said she “literally clung underneath one of the pool tables for dear life” before she froze.

“It literally felt like a living nightmare,” she said.

“It felt like I was being hunted.”

Read More

Plymouth gunman refers to mother as ‘vile’ and ‘disgusting’ on social media

More in this section

Plymouth incident Watchdog to investigate UK police over Plymouth gunman’s possession of shotgun
Plymouth incident Five killed in Plymouth mass shooting named by police including gunman's mother
Technology Stock - Social Media Plymouth gunman refers to mother as ‘vile’ and ‘disgusting’ on social media
keyhamwitnessplace: ukplace: south west
Eye-witness hid under pool table during Plymouth shooting

New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment investigation

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

  • 25
  • 31
  • 32
  • 41
  • 43
  • 46
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices