Plymouth shooting suspect described being ‘defeated by life’ in video before massacre

In an 11-minute video, which appears to be the last posted before Thursday’s incident, he refers to difficulties meeting women and struggling to lose weight
Screengrab of Jake Davison, taken from a video posted on YouTube. Picture: Jake Davison/PA

Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 10:51
Flora Thompson, PA Home Affairs Correspondent

The suspected Plymouth gunman spoke of being “beaten down” and “defeated by life” in videos posted online just weeks before the massacre.

Jake Davison, who posted on a YouTube channel under the name Professor Waffle, said he did not have “any willpower to do anything anymore” in a recording dated July 28.

He also “liked” a series of videos about guns, and shared posts on Facebook quoting former American president Donald Trump as well pictures of a statue holding a firearm with the US flag in the background.

Jake Davison spoke in online videos of being ‘beaten down’ and ‘defeated by life’ (Jake Davison/PA)

In an 11-minute video, which appears to be the last posted before Thursday’s incident, he refers to difficulties meeting women and struggling to lose weight, as well as saying that, after working in scaffolding when he was younger, he was “never … the same again” after injuring his ankle.

He said: “I just don’t have any willpower to do anything anymore”, later adding that he was so “beaten down and defeated by f****** life”.

Davison said he was “still in the same house, same situation, same position” and talked about wanting to regain the “drive and motivation” he once had.

Although saying he did not “clarify” himself as an “incel” – the abbreviation used online for “involuntarily celibate”, for those unable to find a romantic or sexual partner despite desiring one – he talked about “people similar to me have had nothing but themselves”.

Before signing off, he said: “I know it’s a movie but I like to think sometimes I’m the Terminator or something. Despite reaching almost total system failure he keeps trying to accomplish his mission.”

Man suspected of killing five in Plymouth mass shooting identified

