Tokyo reports record 5,042 cases as Covid infections surge during Olympics

Tokyo reports record 5,042 cases as Covid infections surge during Olympics
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk under a water mist in Tokyo (AP)
Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 09:21
AP Reporters

Tokyo has reported a record 5,042 new daily coronavirus cases as infections surge while the Japanese capital hosts the Olympics.

The additional cases brought the total overall number for Tokyo to 236,138.

Nationwide, Japan reported more than 14,000 cases, making a total of 970,000.

(PA Graphics)

Tokyo has been under a state of emergency since mid-July, with four other areas being added.

But the measures – basically a ban on alcohol in restaurants and bars and their shorter hours – are increasingly ignored by the public, which has become tired of restrictions.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has denied the Olympics have led to a rise in infections.

More in this section

Suspected rape and murder of girl sparks protests in Indian capital Suspected rape and murder of girl sparks protests in Indian capital
At least 10 people die after van carrying migrants crashes in Texas At least 10 people die after van carrying migrants crashes in Texas
Turkish wildfire contained after reaching coal-fired power station Turkish wildfire contained after reaching coal-fired power station
coronavirusjapanplace: international
Tokyo reports record 5,042 cases as Covid infections surge during Olympics

Melbourne enters sixth lockdown amid Delta variant spread

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

  • 1
  • 2
  • 10
  • 16
  • 21
  • 32
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices