Belarus sprinter arrives in Vienna after fleeing Olympic team officials

Tsimanouskaya is expected to travel on to Poland, which has issued her a humanitarian visa
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya at Narita International Airport. Picture: Kyodo News via AP

Wed, 04 Aug, 2021 - 14:27
Vladimir Isachenkov, Associated Press

A plane carrying Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who is seeking refuge from authorities in her home country, has landed in Austria.

Vienna Airport said the direct flight from Tokyo landed on Wednesday at 3.08pm local time.

Tsimanouskaya is expected to travel on to Poland, which has issued her a humanitarian visa.

Her Olympic team officials had ordered her to return to Belarus after she criticised her coaches’ decisions on social media and a stand-off ensured over the weekend at Tokyo’s airport.

The athlete said she could be in danger from authorities in Belarus who have relentlessly cracked down on dissent.

Latest

