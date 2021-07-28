Search for missing workers at German explosion site continues

Emergency vehicles close to the blast site in Leverkusen (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP)
Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 12:45
Rescue teams in western Germany are continuing to search for missing workers at an industrial park for chemical companies where an explosion killed at least two people and injured 31 others, according to reports.

The explosion at the waste management facility of the Chempark site on Tuesday produced a blaze that took firefighters almost four hours to extinguish. It was not clear how many people were still missing.

Police said that investigations into the cause of the explosion – at the industrial park in the city of Leverkusen, near Cologne – would begin on Thursday, German news agency dpa reported.

A dark cloud of smoke rises above the Chempark site in Leverkusen (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP)

It appears the blast may have been linked to storage tanks filled with solvents.

Residents were asked to stay indoors and several major roads were closed for hours after the explosion sent a large black cloud into the air.

City officials also warned people not to let children play outside, use outside pools, or eat fruit and vegetables from their gardens over the coming days.

Leverkusen is home to Bayer, one of Germany’s largest chemical companies and one of the biggest employers in the region. The city has about 163,000 residents, many of whom work for Bayer.

The industrial park, operated by Currenta, is located close to the banks of the river Rhine.

