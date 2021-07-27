Tokyo hits record 2,848 virus cases days after Olympic Games begin

Tokyo hits record 2,848 virus cases days after Olympic Games begin
Tokyo has reported its highest daily number of new coronavirus infections, days after the Olympic Games began (Koji Sasahara/AP)
Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 09:10
Associated Press reporters

Tokyo reported its highest daily number of new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, days after the Olympics began.

The Japanese capital reported 2,848 new Covid-19 cases, exceeding the earlier record of 2,520 cases from January 7.

It takes Tokyo’s total to more than 200,000 since the pandemic began last year.

(PA Graphics)

Tokyo is under its fourth state of emergency, which will last throughout the Olympics and into the Paralympics next month.

Experts have warned that the more contagious Delta variant could cause a surge during the Games, which started on Friday.

