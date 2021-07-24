Residents return home after Second World War bomb safely detonated

Police said the bomb had been detonated safely (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sat, 24 Jul, 2021 - 20:41
Laura Parnaby, PA

Residents In England have been allowed to return to their homes and businesses have reopened after restrictions were put in place due to a Second World War bomb being uncovered on a street.

Humberside Police said the live device was found on Thursday morning on Rawcliffe Road in Goole, East Yorkshire, and the area was cordoned off until it was detonated on Saturday afternoon.

Humberside Police said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team confirmed the bomb was live on Thursday evening.

A spokesperson had said: “As a precaution, and to allow the EOD team to complete their preparatory work before they safely dispose of the device, an area of extended cordon is being enforced.”

The force said just after 5.40pm on Saturday that the explosive had been disarmed and all restrictions including the closure of shops and roads were lifted.

“An unexploded WW2 bomb found on the outskirts of Goole has now been successfully and safely detonated,” they said.

“All restrictions are now lifted including all road closures. Thank you for your patience.”

The east and west-bound carriageways of the M26 between junctions 35 and 37 were being reopened, along with a section of the A614.

