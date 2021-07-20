Marcus Rashford defends partnerships with charities amid ‘commercial benefit’ claim

The England player has also forced a series of UK Government U-turns over free school meals during the coronavirus pandemic
Marcus Rashford defends partnerships with charities amid ‘commercial benefit’ claim

Marcus Rashford has defended his charity partnerships (Nick Potts/PA)

Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 22:07
Ted Hennessey, PA

Marcus Rashford has defended his off-field partnerships and questioned why footballers “can’t just do the right thing” for charity.

The Manchester United forward, 23, said on Twitter on Tuesday evening that political magazine The Spectator is set to run a story suggesting he has “benefited commercially” from his campaigning.

Rashford has backed a number of child food poverty incentives and became the youngest person to top the Sunday Times Giving List by raising £20 million in donations from supermarkets for groups tackling the issue.

Marcus Rashford visiting FareShare Greater Manchester (Fareshare/Mark Waugh/PA)

The England player has also forced a series of UK Government U-turns over free school meals during the coronavirus pandemic.

He tweeted a thread saying: “Just heard @spectator are planning to run a story on me tomorrow about how I have benefitted commercially in the last 18 months.

“To clarify, I don’t need to partner with brands. I partner because I want to progress the work I do off the pitch and most of any fee I would receive contributes to that.

“Last summer, 1.3M children had access to food support, through my relationship with Burberry children have a safe place to be after school where they will be fed, following the November investment vulnerable children have safe places to go this summer holiday, and due to my relationship with Macmillan 80,000 children now have a book to call their own.

“Do I have a larger commercial appeal following the u-turns? I’m sure. But I’m also a Manchester United and England international footballer. Why has there always got to be a motive? Why can’t we just do the right thing?

“I actually enjoy reading bits from The Spectator now and again but this is just a none starter.”

Rashford’s Burberry partnership saw the fashion company make a number of donations to youth charities and youth clubs, including London Youth and Norbrook Youth Club in Manchester, which he attended as a child.

Before that he launched a petition urging the UK Government to extend free school meals through the half-term and Christmas holidays, eventually pressuring ministers into providing £170 million of extra funding.


