Michael O’Leary: I would turn off ‘rubbish’ NHS Covid app

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has revealed he would turn the NHS Covid app off because it is “complete rubbish”.

The chief executive of the Dublin-based airline group said the app is creating too much “caution”.

More than half a million people were instructed to self-isolate by the app – which is available in England and Wales – during the first week of July.

A number of employers have warned of a staffing crisis due to the so-called pingdemic.

Mr O’Leary told Sky News: “I would turn it off, I think it’s complete rubbish.

“You’re pinging people many of whom who are double jabbed.

“There’s apps pinging all over the place, we don’t need that type of caution, I think, when 60%-70% of the adult population have been vaccinated.

“I would switch off the app, I don’t think it has any effect any more.”

Mr O’Leary went on to say it is “not possible” to eliminate coronavirus.

Asked about some doctors and scientists being critical of the lifting of restrictions in England on Monday, Mr O’Leary said: “I think we should support the reopening of our societies.

“Many of these doctors won’t be happy until we get to zero Covid and that’s not possible.

“We are going to have to learn to live with Covid.

“I would still be critical of Boris Johnson’s Government. I think Freedom Day is a welcome development today but still think, where transport is involved, there should be more mask-wearing.

“I think it was irresponsible to say that everyone can simply dispense with their masks.”

Major airlines including Ryanair are continuing to require passengers to wear face coverings on their flights, even though the requirement was dropped in England on Monday.