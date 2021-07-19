Michael O’Leary: I would turn off ‘rubbish’ NHS Covid app

Michael O’Leary: I would turn off ‘rubbish’ NHS Covid app

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has said he would turn the NHS Covid app off because it is ‘complete rubbish’ (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mon, 19 Jul, 2021 - 12:29
Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has revealed he would turn the NHS Covid app off because it is “complete rubbish”.

The chief executive of the Dublin-based airline group said the app is creating too much “caution”.

More than half a million people were instructed to self-isolate by the app – which is available in England and Wales – during the first week of July.

A number of employers have warned of a staffing crisis due to the so-called pingdemic.

Mr O’Leary told Sky News: “I would turn it off, I think it’s complete rubbish.

“You’re pinging people many of whom who are double jabbed.

“There’s apps pinging all over the place, we don’t need that type of caution, I think, when 60%-70% of the adult population have been vaccinated.

“I would switch off the app, I don’t think it has any effect any more.”

Mr O’Leary went on to say it is “not possible” to eliminate coronavirus.

Asked about some doctors and scientists being critical of the lifting of restrictions in England on Monday, Mr O’Leary said: “I think we should support the reopening of our societies.

“Many of these doctors won’t be happy until we get to zero Covid and that’s not possible.

“We are going to have to learn to live with Covid.

“I would still be critical of Boris Johnson’s Government. I think Freedom Day is a welcome development today but still think, where transport is involved, there should be more mask-wearing.

“I think it was irresponsible to say that everyone can simply dispense with their masks.”

Major airlines including Ryanair are continuing to require passengers to wear face coverings on their flights, even though the requirement was dropped in England on Monday.

Read More

Scotland moves to Level 0 of coronavirus restrictions, but caution urged

More in this section

Norwegian church holds name change ceremony for transgender person Norwegian church holds name change ceremony for transgender person
South Africa Zuma Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial resumes virtually as he serves prison term
Russia Missile Russia reports successful test of hypersonic cruise missile
coronavirusryanairplace: uk
Biden Guantanamo

Biden administration sends Guantanamo detainee back to Morocco

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 17, 2021

  • 12
  • 16
  • 23
  • 26
  • 34
  • 45
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices