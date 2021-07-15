Flood traps 14 workers in tunnel under construction in China

Flood traps 14 workers in tunnel under construction in China
The site of the flooded tunnel in China’s Guangdong Province (Chinatopix via AP)
Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 11:58
Associated Press reporters

Rescuers are pumping out water to try to find 14 construction workers trapped by a flood in a tunnel being built in southern China.

The rescuers have not been able to contact the workers, Zhuhai city emergency management department said.

“Rescue work is proceeding in an intense and orderly way,” it said.

Rescuers work to build an embankment at the site of the flooded tunnel (Chinatopix via AP)

More than 1,000 workers, 22 fire engines and five pumping vehicles were taking part in the effort, with search and rescue teams dispatched from surrounding cities in Guangdong province.

The cause of the flood is under investigation.

In March, two workers died in another part of the tunnel when a protective wall collapsed and they were hit by falling stones, according to a notice from the emergency management department.

Zhuhai is a coastal city near Macao at the mouth of the Pearl River delta. It was one of China’s early special economic zones when the ruling Communist Party started opening up the nation’s economy about 40 years ago.

More in this section

Germany Europe Weather 19 dead and dozens missing as flooding hits Germany
Moon's 'wobble' will lead to decade of increased coastal flooding in 2030s, Nasa warns Moon's 'wobble' will lead to decade of increased coastal flooding in 2030s, Nasa warns
Baby boy found dead in canal Death of baby found in UK canal now being treated as murder
tunnelplace: international
Virus Outbreak Japan

Covid cases hit six-month high in Tokyo a week before Olympics

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

  • 3
  • 9
  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 47
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices