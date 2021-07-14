Trump’s finance chief stripped of roles after indictment

The move by Donald Trump’s company to strip its top finance chief of several leadership positions less than two weeks after his criminal indictment suggests it is facing a tricky, new business environment as it seeks to reassure lenders and other business partners.

Allen Weisselberg, the top numbers man for Mr Trump stretching back decades, has lost positions in companies overseeing a Scottish golf course, payroll operations and other businesses under the Trump Organisation, according to government registry records. He retains his role as chief financial officer of the parent company.