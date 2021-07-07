Watch: Large explosion on ship at Dubai port rocks city 

‪No fatalities have been reported so far 
A fire is reported to have broken out in a container within a ship anchored in the Port in the city. Picture: Twitter

Wed, 07 Jul, 2021 - 21:58
Nicole Glennon

A large explosion which caused buildings to shake across Dubai tonight originated at the Port of Jebel Ali, the government has said.

In a statement, the government said a fire is reported to have broken out in a container within a ship anchored in the port in the city. A Dubai Civil Defence team is working to put out the blaze.

According to Dubai Civil Defence, ‪no fatalities have been reported so far.

The explosion occurred at around midnight local time (9pm Irish summer time) and was captured on video by witnesses and widely shared on social media. 

