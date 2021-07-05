Big Jake, the world’s tallest horse, dies aged 20

Jerry Gilbert brushes Big Jake at the Midwest Horse Fair in Madison, Wisconsin (Carrie Antifinger/AP)
Mon, 05 Jul, 2021 - 17:03
Associated Press Reporter

The world’s tallest horse has died.

The 20-year-old Belgian named Big Jake died several weeks ago, WMTV reported Monday.

The horse lived on Smokey Hollow Farm in Poynette in the US state of Wisconsin.

Messages left on Monday at the farm were not immediately returned.

Big Jake was six foot 10 inches (nearly 2.1 metres) and weighed 2,500lb (1,136kg).

The Guinness Book of World Records certified him as the world’s tallest living horse in 2010.

Big Jake (Carrie Antifinger/AP)

The farm’s owner, Jerry Gilbert, said Big Jake was a “superstar” and a “truly magnificent animal”.

He said Big Jake was born in Nebraska and weighed 240lb (109 kg) at birth, about 100lb (45kg) heavier at birth than a typical Belgian foal.

Mr Gilbert said he plans to memorialise Big Jake by keeping his stall empty and inserting a brick on the outside of his stall with his picture and name.

“It’s very quiet (at the farm),” Mr Gilbert said.

“The other horses know.

“I think they have their own grieving time because Jake was the centre of attention around here.

“There is a huge void.

“It feels like he’s still here, but he’s not.”

