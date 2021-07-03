Watch: Undersea gas pipeline rupture causes fire in Gulf of Mexico

A rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico has sent flames boiling to the surface of the sea.

Mexico’s state-owned oil firm, Petroleos Mexicanos, said it had dispatched fire control boats to pump more water over the flames.

Pemex, as the company is known, said no-one was injured in the incident in the offshore Ku-Maloob-Zaap field.

The leak near dawn on Friday occurred about 150 yards from a drilling platform.

The company said it had brought the gas leak under control about five hours later.

Looks like the hell's gates have finally opened up in Gulf of Mexico & a monster is about to emerge...😳 pic.twitter.com/Ylubld49ft — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) July 3, 2021

But the accident gave rise to the strange sight of balls of flame boiling up from below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico.

It is unclear how much environmental damage was caused by the gas leak and oceanic fireball.

Miyoko Sakashita, oceans programme director for the Center for Biological Diversity, wrote: “The frightening footage of the Gulf of Mexico is showing the world that offshore drilling is dirty and dangerous.”

“These horrific accidents will continue to harm the Gulf if we don’t end offshore drilling once and for all,” Ms Sakashita added.