At least 19 missing after mudslide sweeps away houses in central Japan

At least 19 missing after mudslide sweeps away houses in central Japan
A road is covered by mud and debris following heavy rain in Atami city (Satoru Watanabe/AP)
Sat, 03 Jul, 2021 - 07:23
AP Reporters

At least 19 people are missing after a powerful mudslide swept away rows of houses in Atami, west of Tokyo, Japanese authorities said.

Disaster management officials in Shizuoka prefecture in central Japan say the mudslide occurred on Saturday morning in Atami, a town known for its hot springs.

Prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama said rescue workers are searching for at least 19 people, adding the mudslide occurred in an area called Izusan.

Mr Sugiyama said some people in the area are believed to have evacuated but no further details were immediately known.

Evidence of the mudslide in Zushi (Kyodo News/AP)

Television footage showed a powerful, black mudslide slide down a mountainside, knocking down and crushing houses in its way as helpless neighbours watched in horror, some recording on their phones.

Heavy rain has been lashing across Japan since earlier this week, causing rivers to swell in central and the Tokyo region, and increasing the risk of landslides.

Defence forces will join firefighters and police in the rescue operation, Mr Sugiyama added. Evacuation warnings have also been issued for a widespread area.

NHK TV footage later showed a part of a bridge had collapsed.

Atami is a quaint seaside resort area in Shizuoka prefecture, about 60 miles south-west of Tokyo. The area that was hit by the mudslide, Izusan, includes hot springs, residential areas, shopping streets and a famous shrine.

More in this section

Building Collapse Miami Number of missing in Florida collapse revised down while nearby tower evacuated
Building Collapse Miami 128 remain missing at Miami building collapse after names audit
Cecil Wedding Duke Maxwell Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers say Cosby ruling is reason to toss sex abuse case
mudslideplace: international
St. Vincent Tropical Weather Elsa

Hurricane Elsa races toward Haiti amid fears of landslides

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

  • 33
  • 38
  • 39
  • 40
  • 43
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices