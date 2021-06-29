Kentucky mural depicting Breonna Taylor and George Floyd defaced

Kentucky mural depicting Breonna Taylor and George Floyd defaced
Blue pant covers over parts of the Say Their Names mural in Louisville (Michael Clevenger /Courier Journal via AP)
Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 20:37
Associated Press Reporter

A mural in Kentucky that depicts Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and other black people recently killed by law enforcement has been defaced, officials said.

The “Say Their Names” mural unveiled in Louisville last July was found on Monday morning with light blue paint covering areas of the artwork, news outlets reported.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell told the Courier Journal that the agency was “collecting evidence and canvassing the neighbourhood for any witnesses”.

Blue pant covers over parts of the Say Their Names mural in Louisville (Michael Clevenger /Courier Journal via AP)

Braylyn Resko Stewart, an artist who helped create the mural, said he was in “disbelief” when the building’s owner sent him a photo of the damage. He said the mural would be restored.

It is unclear who vandalised the artwork, though the name of a hate group was painted on the mural.

The incident follows damage earlier this month to another mural of Breonna Taylor in the city. A 2,500 dollars reward has been offered for information in that case.

Ms Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was fatally shot by Louisville police in her apartment during a no-knock search warrant on March 13, 2020, after her boyfriend fired a shot at officers.

More in this section

Sweden Politics Sweden’s centre-right Moderates leader asked to try and form government
Eswatini Pro-democracy Protests Eswatini opposition vows to intensify protests against monarchy
Biden Joe Biden to visit families affected by Miami building collapse
blmplace: international
France Medically Assisted Reproduction

France legalises IVF for lesbians and single women

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 26, 2021

  • 10
  • 14
  • 21
  • 22
  • 35
  • 44
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices