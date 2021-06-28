Spain’s king jeered on visit to Barcelona by Catalonia independence supporters

A protester holds an Estelada pro-independence flag during a protest against the visit of Spain’s King Felipe VI to Barcelona, Spain (Joan Mateu/AP)
Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 11:15
Associated Press Reporter

Supporters of independence for Catalonia protested against a visit to its regional capital Barcelona by Spain’s King Felipe VI, as high-level efforts to allay tensions there gain new momentum.

The king was in Barcelona to help mark the opening of a major international wireless trade fair, called Mobile World Congress, which begins on Monday.

Demonstrations against visits to Catalonia by the monarch, who is a symbol of rule from Madrid and who has criticised separatist movements, are common.

But despite the entrenched and confrontational positions, recent developments have raised the possibility that senior officials might find a path to some degree of compromise.

Scores turned out for Sunday’s demonstrations, a number far lower that in some protests in recent years.

From left to right and foreground, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez, Spain’s King Felipe VI and Catalan regional president Pere Aragones (Bernat Armangue/AP)

The Catalan regional president, Pere Aragones, who supports Catalan independence, is due to meet in Madrid on Tuesday with Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez.

It will be their first encounter since Mr Aragones became regional chief earlier this year.

The talks come exactly a week after Mr Sanchez’s government pardoned nine Catalan separatists who were in prison because of their attempts to break their region away from Spain.

The pardons were seen as a goodwill gesture by Mr Sanchez as he seeks a breakthrough on an issue that has dogged Spain for decades.

Catalonia’s separatist movement, which is supported by roughly half the 7.5 million residents in the region, wants to create a republic for the wealthy northeast corner of Spain.

