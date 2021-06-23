John McAfee found dead in prison after Spanish court allows extradition

McAfee was granted extradition to the US where he faces tax evasion charged
John McAfee found dead in prison after Spanish court allows extradition

Antivirus creator John McAfee, 75, was found dead in his prison cell in Barcelona. Picture: File

Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 20:55
Reuters

Antivirus creator John McAfee, 75, was found dead in his prison cell in Barcelona after the Spanish high court had authorised his extradition to the U.S, the Catalan justice department said, confirming an earlier report from El Mundo newspaper.

Everything points it could be a death by suicide, the department said in a statement.

The high court had agreed to extradite him back to the U.S. where he faces tax evasion charges.

McAfee, 75, who was arrested at Barcelona airport in October 2020, said during an extradition hearing this month that the accusations against him were politically motivated.

He has linked the charges filed by the Internal Revenue Service to his failed bid to run as a Libertarian Party candidate in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, a second such attempt.

The Spanish prosecutor, Carlos Bautista, said McAfee was just a tax dodger and dismissed the accusation of a political motivation, insisting the Libertarian Party rarely gains more than 1% of votes in U.S. elections.

More in this section

Hong Kong Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper to publish last edition on Thursday
HMS Defender returns to Glasgow UK denies Russia fired warning shots at Royal Navy warship off Crimea
Coronavirus - Fri Jun 11, 2021 Six in 10 adults in the UK are fully vaccinated against Covid-19
Vatican Pope

‘Superhero’ in Spider-Man outfit meets Pope at Vatican

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

  • 1
  • 4
  • 15
  • 29
  • 38
  • 40
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices