John McAfee found dead in prison after Spanish court allows extradition

Antivirus creator John McAfee, 75, was found dead in his prison cell in Barcelona after the Spanish high court had authorised his extradition to the U.S, the Catalan justice department said, confirming an earlier report from El Mundo newspaper.
Everything points it could be a death by suicide, the department said in a statement.
The high court had agreed to extradite him back to the U.S. where he faces tax evasion charges.
McAfee, 75, who was arrested at Barcelona airport in October 2020, said during an extradition hearing this month that the accusations against him were politically motivated.
He has linked the charges filed by the Internal Revenue Service to his failed bid to run as a Libertarian Party candidate in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, a second such attempt.
The Spanish prosecutor, Carlos Bautista, said McAfee was just a tax dodger and dismissed the accusation of a political motivation, insisting the Libertarian Party rarely gains more than 1% of votes in U.S. elections.