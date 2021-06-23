Russia ‘fires warning shots' at British navy destroyer

Russia ‘fires warning shots' at British navy destroyer
HMS Defender (Ben Mitchell/PA)
Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 12:51
Gavin Cordon, PA Whitehall Editor

Russian forces fired “warning shots” at a British Royal Navy destroyer after it entered the country’s territorial waters in the Black Sea, the Russian defence ministry has said.

A border patrol boat fired warning shots at HMS Defender and a Su-24M warplane dropped four bombs, the defence ministry said in a statement reported by the Russian Interfax news agency.

“The destroyer was warned in advance that weapons would be fired in case of a violation of the Russian state border. It disregarded the warning,” the statement said.

“As a result of joint actions of the Black Sea Fleet and the Border Service of the Russian Federal Security Service, HMS Defender left the territorial sea of the Russian Federation.”

The there was no immediate response to the statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

HMS Defender – a Type 45 destroyer – is part of the UK Carrier Strike Group currently heading to the Indo-Pacific region.

However, it was announced earlier this month that it would be temporarily breaking away from the group to carry out its “own set of missions” in the Black Sea.

More in this section

Spain Catalonia Nine pardoned Catalan leaders walk free from prison
Iran in failed rocket launch, say experts Iran in failed rocket launch, say experts
Britain Asia Raab meets Cambodian officials for UK trade talks
russiaplace: uk
Dalian Atkinson death

Policeman who Tasered ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson found guilty of manslaughter

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 19, 2021

  • 10
  • 14
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 45
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices