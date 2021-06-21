New sanctions on Lukashenko’s regime in Belarus after Ryanair incident

New sanctions on Lukashenko’s regime in Belarus after Ryanair incident

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting on territorial defense issues in the town of Shklov, 220 km (137 miles) east of Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA Pool Photo via AP)

Mon, 21 Jun, 2021 - 17:21
David Hughes, PA Political Editor

The UK, US, European Union and Canada have slapped fresh sanctions on senior figures in Belarus following the diversion of a flight to allow the arrest of a prominent critic of Alexander Lukashenko’s regime.

The joint action came after a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania on May 23 was diverted to Minsk, where authorities arrested dissident journalist Roman Protasevich and his partner Sofia Sapega.

The UK imposed sanctions including travel bans and asset freezes on seven individuals and one entity from the regime in response to the Ryanair incident.

Four individuals and an entity were also hit with sanctions in response to the continued suppression of democracy and human rights in Belarus.

As well as senior officials, the sanctions apply to BNK (UK) Ltd, an exporter of Belarusian oil products, depriving the regime of one of its main revenue streams.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “The UK and our partners have today sanctioned those responsible for the continued suppression of democracy and human rights in Belarus.

“The Lukashenko regime endangered the lives of airline passengers and crew in a shameful ruse to snatch Roman Protasevich.

“We will hold the regime to account in co-ordination with our allies including through further banning travel, freezing assets and cutting off oil export revenue streams.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said action was being taken against dozens of Belarusian individuals and entities.

“These actions, co-ordinated with Canada, the European Union, and United Kingdom, seek to promote accountability for the Lukashenko regime’s transnational repression and its affronts to international norms,” he said.

“These co-ordinated designations demonstrate the steadfast transatlantic commitment to supporting the Belarusian people’s democratic aspirations.”

Western powers have repeatedly condemned the Belarusian authorities following crackdowns on protesters in the wake of Lukashenko’s victory in a presidential election in August last year, a contest Mr Raab has described as “fraudulent”.

In a joint statement the UK, US, EU and Canada said: “We are committed to support the long-suppressed democratic aspirations of the people of Belarus and we stand together to impose costs on the regime for its blatant disregard of international commitments.”

Read More

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper says it may shut down

More in this section

Britain Asia Raab heads to south-east Asia looking for closer post-Brexit ties
Brains: The Mind As Matter exhibition Drug ‘does not affect cognitive decline in those with Alzheimer’s mutation’
Facebook-Audio Streams Facebook launches podcasts and live audio service
belarusplace: uk
G7 Summit

UK government denies G7 summit behind Covid-19 spike in Cornwall

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 19, 2021

  • 10
  • 14
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 45
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices