United States to unveil pill to minimise symptoms of Covid-19

United States to unveil pill to minimise symptoms of Covid-19
Dr Anthony Fauci is to reveal details of the Covid-19 antiviral pill (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP)
Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 16:32
Zeke Miller, Associated Press

The United States is devoting more than three billion US dollars (£2 billion) to advance development of antiviral pills for Covid-19.

The pills, which would be used to minimise symptoms after infection, are in development and could begin arriving by year’s end, pending the completion of clinical trials.

The White House is scheduled to hold a briefing on its Covid-19 plans with Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

News of the administration’s plans for the pill was first reported on Thursday by The New York Times.

More in this section

Rwanda Hotel Rwanda Trial Prosecutors seek life sentence for man who inspired movie Hotel Rwanda
Japan Tokyo Olympics Japan eases coronavirus restrictions ahead of Tokyo Olympics
Manchester Arena incident Manchester Arena bomber should have been identified as threat, inquiry finds
coronaviruspillplace: international
Supreme Court

US Supreme Court throws out legal challenge to ‘Obamacare’ health laws

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

  • 1
  • 14
  • 22
  • 28
  • 37
  • 45
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices